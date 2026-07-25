Al-Ittihad are ready to make a big return to the summer transfer market after receiving fresh financial backing in the past few hours.

Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan revealed the news in a tweet on his personal X account. The club's coffers have been topped up, he confirmed, and Al-Ittihad will now wrap up more than one deal before the new season.

Several players have already been linked with a move to the club, but so far Al-Ittihad have failed to land any of them. Their limited financial resources were the problem.

Midfielders are the priority. "The Dean" are in talks with Egyptians Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia, Moroccans Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat, and Nigerians Raphael Onyedika and Wilfred Ndidi.

The Saudi club have already lost Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who departed after his contract expired at the end of last season. More stars could follow him out, with reports suggesting Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri and Algeria's Houssem Aouar may leave.

Correcting their course is the target for next season. Al-Ittihad won nothing in the last campaign, finishing fifth in the Saudi Pro League, crashing out of the AFC Champions League Elite in the quarter-finals, and losing in the semi-finals of both the King's Cup and the Super Cup.

Their first official match of the new season comes against Emirati side Al-Jazira, in the play-off qualifier for the AFC Champions League Elite, on 11 August.