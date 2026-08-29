Casper Tengstedt appears to be in his final days as a Feyenoord player. The Rotterdam club have, according to Voetbal International, reached an agreement with Toulouse over the transfer of the 26-year-old forward. Only the final formalities and the medical now stand in the way of a move to France.

The deal is worth four million euros excluding bonuses, VI reports. Feyenoord have also included a sell-on percentage in the agreement. That is expected to bring an end to a spell in which Tengstedt failed to nail down a starting place.

Toulouse stepped up their interest this week and made it more concrete on Friday. The French club planned to return to Feyenoord with an improved proposal. That ultimately proved enough for both parties to reach an agreement over the transfer of the Danish striker.

Tengstedt himself was open to a move to France. The forward is not part of coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's plans this season and has not played any official minutes for Feyenoord in the opening weeks of the new campaign. He was only included in the matchday squad against SC Cambuur.

Competition in attack is also fierce. Ayase Ueda is the undisputed number nine, while Van Bronckhorst can also call on Nacho Ferri and Shaqueel van Persie. As a result, there was little prospect of playing time for Tengstedt.

Feyenoord signed Tengstedt in the summer of 2025. The Rotterdam club paid Benfica around six million euros at the time and tied the Dane down until mid-2029. In his first season, however, he largely disappointed: in 23 matches, mostly as a substitute, he scored five goals.

One final step now remains before the move to Toulouse can go through. Tengstedt must first come through the medical, after which the remaining formalities can be completed. If that goes smoothly, Tengstedt will leave Feyenoord after one season and continue his career in Ligue 1.

Clear-out

Feyenoord want to create room in the squad and on the wage bill this summer. The Rotterdam club have already parted ways with Anel Ahmedhodzic, while Luka Ivanusec and Jordan Lotomba are two more players still under contract who no longer appear to be part of the plans. Feyenoord will also look for a solution for them in the final days of the transfer window.



