Portugal's José Mourinho, the head coach of Real Madrid, has spoken about a number of important matters concerning the team ahead of the clash with Real Sociedad, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday evening, at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the match postponed from the first round of the Spanish league.

The clash carries great significance for the Whites. They are seeking a second consecutive victory after a difficult 2-1 win over Espanyol in the opening round, and they want to continue their strong start under Mourinho's leadership.

Home advantage and the crowd should help Real Madrid collect three fresh points and bolster their position in the standings, amid early competition with Barcelona, who began their campaign with a big 5-0 victory over Elche.

Real Madrid's first-round clash with Real Sociedad was postponed because a number of the Whites' players were involved in the final stages of the 2026 World Cup, before a new date was set for the match.

Mourinho: I don't want a special reception at the Bernabéu

Mourinho said of the clash with Real Sociedad: "It is the first match on our ground, but it is one of 19 matches. Every point matters. Our aim is to win, while respecting a team that deserves it, one that has a clear identity and great players, and that will make the match difficult for us."

He added: "Against Espanyol we felt the support of the opposing team's fans, and tomorrow we await the support of our own fans. I hope the team shows the same hunger to win, the spirit, the ability to hold firm, the strength and the calm, and that the fans see it and feel it."

Turning to the physical condition of his players, the Portuguese coach said: "Espanyol entered the match with a level of sharpness that we did not have. We have a core structure that includes players who have worked for a longer period, and playing matches speeds up the process of reaching normal physical condition."

He continued: "The players must take part in matches, like Cucurella for example. We use objective, scientific data, and we blend it with my experience, and feeling is also important."

On his return to the Santiago Bernabéu, Mourinho said: "I don't want the Bernabéu to welcome me in a special way, rather I want it to welcome the team with its passion. At one point, that love was going through a difficult phase last season, but now we are not starting from scratch."

He added: "I am not important. I can control my emotions and go into the match normally, although it is not an ordinary match because it is for three points. I want the team to feel something different from what it felt last season."

Mourinho criticises the treatment of Vinícius

Mourinho touched on the treatment that Brazil's Vinícius Júnior receives on the pitch, stressing that there is a clear difference in how he is dealt with compared to other players.

He said: "I did not watch all of both teams' matches last season, so I cannot say much, but what I can say is that there is a clear difference in the treatment that Vinícius receives compared to other players."

He added: "He has got caught in a spiral, and opponents feel they can do that with him, and they actually do. It is like little children; they go as far as you allow them to go. This is treatment I do not like."

Recalling one particular incident, Mourinho said: "He received a kick that was an assault, and it should have been a red card. And apart from a few things, I liked the refereeing a lot."

He added: "I understand that the referee did not see the incident of the kick on Vinícius, and I understand that the fourth official did not want to, but as for the video technology, I can say that it did not do its job very well."

The Portuguese coach stressed his confidence in Spanish refereeing, saying: "I always trust Spanish refereeing, and also in the Champions League. I don't think in a way like: he is a friend of Negreira. They have made decisions that affected the results of matches, but that happens."

On how Vinícius deals with the pressure, Mourinho explained: "There is what happens on the pitch and off it. The reactions, if they are not because of racism or homophobia, I think he can control them and improve them."

He added: "As for the play, the kicks and the penalties, these are the responsibility of the referee. I prefer to say the judge rather than the referee in this case."

He continued, laughing: "And with my personality, if they did that to me, perhaps I would have got a red card. His relationship with the fans in opponents' stadiums is something we can work on."

Mourinho: I have become calmer

On his personality and how calm he is at the current time, Mourinho said: "It is not new. I feel calmer and I control my emotions better. Difficult situations will come, but I have not seen anyone being lazy, and I like that they are working for Real Madrid."

He added: "Perhaps that is also because the players and the people who work here protect me from the dark side of my personality," before laughing.

Mourinho confirmed his satisfaction with Real Madrid's current squad, saying: "For me, the squad is complete, but the transfer window is still open. You cannot know whether one of the players will come to you and tell you he wants to leave."

He explained: "In principle, I do not expect that, but it is something that can happen. In my mind, the squad is complete and I am not asking for anything. I am happy, and if one of them leaves I will still be happy."

Mourinho speaks about the trio of Bellingham, Vinícius and Mbappé

On the tactical harmony between Jude Bellingham, Vinícius and Kylian Mbappé, Mourinho said: "The most difficult thing I will not face, because that happens when you do not have top-class players or when injury prevents you from having players of a high level."

He added: "I do not want to give too much room to opponents, and I only talk about that after we play and lose. I want the three of them, and the positives always compensate, and I am here too to try to help."

Asked which position he prefers for Uruguay's Federico Valverde, Mourinho said: "Out of necessity, some coaches have been forced to field him as a right-back. For me, he is a midfield player. After that, depending on the objectives and the opponent, he can be more forward-positioned or not."

Real Madrid's head coach spoke about the possibility of Carlos Espí playing alongside Mbappé, saying: "We can see them together. We have developed as a team during the preparation period, and we did that with Endrick too."

He explained: "Espí is a player of a different type. Espanyol were sitting back, and Kylian was trying to drop back to take part in the individual play. At that point I thought Carlos could be important, and he also increases the quality with Trent's presence."

Tchouaméni's struggles: Endrick's injury raises concern

On the situation of France's Aurélien Tchouaméni, Mourinho said: "He suffered a lot at the World Cup, and that is natural. He did not play two matches, but he took part in the semi-final."

He added: "He has a problem, and the holiday period was not enough. The player wants to try, and he did try, but we decided that he cannot start the season while suffering."

Mourinho touched on the condition of Brazil's Endrick, saying: "I cannot tell you. There is a problem in the muscle and it affects the tendon."

He added: "He is a player I love a lot, and he received many offers from other clubs. I wanted him, and that is why he was not loaned out or sold."

He continued: "I am not sure he will make Ancelotti's first squad, but Carlo is a friend of mine and he will call me directly."

Regarding the lack of physical readiness and the congestion of matches at the start of the season, Mourinho said: "I do not see any injustice in the matter. I must thank the league association for having common sense and postponing the start by an extra week, because that would have posed a problem."

He explained: "If we have this accumulation of matches, it is because there is something positive that led to it. We have to play three matches a week, and if one of the players suffers more than necessary, he will not take part and another player will play."