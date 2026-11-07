Vinicius Junior's name no longer guarantees a starting spot at Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho's calculations have shifted as the Brazilian's form has dipped and rivals have emerged to seize their chance and stake a claim.

Vinicius needs regular minutes to rediscover his best. Instead, he faces a new reality that could keep him stuck on the bench even once his suspension ends, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Mourinho won't rush him back into the side at any cost. The Portuguese made that clear ahead of today's clash with Valencia, which marks the final match of the Brazilian's ban following the incident in which he pulled Saliba's hair.

Diomande has become a genuine force. Striking displays on the left wing have proved he can pose a real threat, and Mourinho's recent selections show the number 7 shirt is no longer safe from a place on the bench.

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Seeing Vinicius among the substitutes has become a regular sight. His standing in the Portuguese coach's plans has slipped, and more changes could follow after the international break.

Weeks ago, Mourinho insisted a starting berth for Vinicius depended on what he delivers on the pitch, not his status or his name. He then sent another message at his latest press conference.

The Portuguese said: "When Vinicius returns to his normal situation and becomes available, I will deal with the matter."

Vinicius faces a difficult equation

Hours before the trip to Valencia, Mourinho again faced questions about the fraught situation surrounding the Brazilian. He has to balance a player who needs minutes to recover his form against a team that seems to perform better without him.

Real Madrid come before any individual, the Portuguese stressed, saying: "For me, the most important thing is the team. I never wanted, of my own accord, to harm the team for the sake of a player's interest."

He added: "It is true that Vinicius played in the last two Champions League matches, but when he returns to his normal situation and is ready, I will deal with the situation."

So Vinicius finds himself trapped. He still enjoys strong backing inside the club, including from his coach, but Diomande's brilliance has come to embody the principle of merit at the Bernabeu. Set against the Brazilian's dip in output, his chances of holding on to a starting place look murkier than ever.