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Under Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid are becoming a team adept at handling chaos in the closing stages, with comebacks now a recurring feature of their matches, even if it means abandoning tactical caution and throwing every attacking card on to the pitch.

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Real Madrid have proved they can decide matches under Jose Mourinho, winning nine in a row since their home defeat to Atletico Madrid. Their performances have improved markedly too: comfortable wins over Racing (3-0), Sevilla (4-1), Valencia (3-0) and Leipzig (4-1), plus a deserved 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou. Yet they still switch off and fade at times. When that happens, they ditch tactical caution and pile forwards on in the closing minutes, as they did against Roma, AEK Athens, Elche, Espanyol and Celta Vigo. The games descend into chaos. And chaos is where this side know how to survive.

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Celta Vigo were the latest example. Madrid produced a first half to forget, as Celta scored and squandered chances to extend their lead. After the break, Madrid improved and equalised just past the hour, keeping up relentless attacking pressure and gradually sacrificing midfielders to flood the final third. With all five substitutions used, they finished with Guler and Bellingham in midfield, Endrick on the right, Vinicius on the left, and Mbappe and Espi up front.

Espi struck the winner in the 85th minute, but Celta pushed for an equaliser in the remaining minutes, and that worried Mourinho. He said: "We had no more substitutions, and on the pitch there were four out-and-out forwards and two midfielders who don't normally play in that position, because both of them are attacking players. I would have liked to make a sixth substitution to take off Mbappe or Guler and bring on Tchouameni, but that wasn't possible. All of this carries risks, and if we had lost 2-1 we would now be talking about a different story."

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Then the Portuguese coach issued a warning: "There will come a day when we can't come back, and that is certain."

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Madrid have already paid the price for such gambles. Against Real Betis they lost 1-0, despite finishing with Bellingham and Bernardo Silva as a midfield pair and Vinicius, Mbappe, Espi and Diomande in attack. They didn't score, but they created enough chances to come back: they won a penalty, which Mbappe missed, and Espi scored a superb goal, only for it to be ruled out for offside at the start of the move. At the Metropolitano against Atletico Madrid, the gamble was smaller, especially after Huijsen's sending-off. Madrid finished that game with Valverde, Camavinga and Bernardo in midfield and Mbappe and Diomande up front, and they reduced the deficit.

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Elsewhere, the gamble paid off. Against Espanyol on the opening matchday, Mourinho ended up with Valverde, Camavinga, Vinicius, Mbappe, Diomande and Espi on the pitch together, and Espi snatched a 2-1 win. Against Elche he went further still: Valverde at full-back, Brahim Diaz in the middle alongside Bellingham, and Diomande, Mbappe, Endrick and Espi thrown into the front line. Madrid won 3-2.

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14 points born of suffering

The approach has carried over into the Champions League, a competition in which Real Madrid have made a habit of defying footballing logic. They came from behind to beat Roma 3-1, finishing with Guler and Bernardo Silva in midfield and Mbappe, Bellingham, Espi and Endrick in attack. They repeated the trick against AEK in Athens with Camavinga, Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Endrick, Mbappe and Espi, an attacking line-up unusual for a coach like Mourinho, who prefers organisation to adventure.

Celta was Real Madrid's third successful comeback of the season, after Roma and AEK Athens, counting a remontada as turning a deficit into a win. That's before you add the other games they settled in the dying moments. Madrid have collected 14 points in La Liga and the Champions League from goals scored after the 78th minute, according to the report. That reflects the work of the players, Mourinho and fitness coaches Antonio Dias and Antonio Pintus in keeping the team physically strong in the final stages of matches.

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According to a report by the newspaper AS: "The numbers reveal the scale of this phenomenon. The period from the 76th to the 90th minute has been Real Madrid's most productive this season, with 16 of their 46 goals, or 35%, scored in that spell. They have also scored six goals from the 90th minute onwards, the best tally among teams in Europe's top five leagues, as the team continue to walk the tightrope and come out on top. Although Mourinho has warned that the comeback will not work every time, Real Madrid still behave like the king of madness in the final minutes."

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