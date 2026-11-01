Racing Santander manager José Alberto tore into the officials after his side's clash with Real Madrid on Sunday evening in La Liga.
Real Madrid won a hugely controversial penalty for Kylian Mbappé, and the Frenchman tucked it away to open the scoring.
Racing earned a spot-kick of their own in the second half, only for the referee to overturn it after a VAR review.
José Alberto told "DAZN": "We don't care what they explain to us. In the end, I don't understand why the video assistant referee intervenes in some matches and not others, and why it intervenes in some cases and not others. That's all I can say."
He went on: "And as I say this, I also say that the handball they reviewed, and the penalty they awarded us and then cancelled, for me their interpretation was correct, as that is the role of the video assistant referee."
On the decisive call, he added: "As for the first penalty (for Mbappé), all of us as followers of football, we see that incident and nothing happened at all."
Anger creeping in, the manager continued: "In football, you can touch the ball, but you can't bring someone down to the ground, and you can't hold him, but you can touch him, and this is what surprises and worries me."
He added: "Obviously, we faced a great Real Madrid, a Real Madrid that dominated us in the first half hour and was far better than us, but I think the first goal, and that penalty incident, decided everything."
He added: "I asked them why they didn't review the incident with the video assistant referee technology? Because they think it's insufficient, they really think it's insufficient, and that's what surprises me, because we saw, recently, Mourinho say in a press conference that if the video assistant referee technology was on holiday, then perhaps it is today as well."
Mourinho had slammed the VAR in the Clásico after it stayed silent on João Cancelo's challenge on Yan Diomande, an incident he felt should have seen the Barcelona player sent off.
He said: "The referee had a great match, but the video technology was asleep in the 60th minute, and a red card should have been given for his challenge on Diomande."