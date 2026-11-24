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Former Real Madrid star Alvaro Benito has pointed to the major dilemma facing Jose Mourinho following Vinicius Junior's recovery, insisting that Los Blancos have become a team with two different faces: one when Vinicius is on the pitch and another when he is not. His analysis has sparked plenty of debate ahead of the Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven.

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Vinicius was one of the standout performers in the win over Celta Vigo, despite playing only 34 minutes. He was decisive, with a direct hand in both of Real Madrid's goals, and he's gradually rediscovering his form after his spell on the sidelines.

Real Madrid face PSV Eindhoven today, Tuesday, in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage with four wins from four. Three more points would all but guarantee Mourinho's men a place in the next round.

PSV Eindhoven, by contrast, are struggling. They've collected only four points from a possible 12, so they'll arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu determined to put in a strong performance that could help them finish the season among the top 24 teams.

According to Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", a source close to the coaching staff says Mourinho is seriously considering starting Vinicius against PSV Eindhoven to help him recover his usual level, particularly after his second-half showing against Celta Vigo.

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The same source said the coach knows Vinicius gives the team huge attacking power. The catch is that it forces him to solve the defensive problem, or the team will keep showing two different faces in every match.

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Speaking on the radio programme "El Larguero", Alvaro Benito weighed up the pros and cons of starting Vinicius: "I think he came into the last match and was really fired up. He played well in the second half and gave the team everything he has in attacking terms. For me, the only problem that needs addressing is the team's defensive performance."

Benito went further: "It's a problem that has been identified. In my view, Diomande is like a soldier who carries out all of the coach's defensive duties. Now all that's left is for Vinicius to do it too: if Vinicius does it, where is the problem? There is no problem."

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As Benito sees it, the team still have two different faces: one when Vinicius is in the side and another when he isn't. That question mark won't go away until Real Madrid play a decisive, high-stakes match. Then we'll see what Mourinho chooses.

Real Madrid defender Rafa Alkorta also had his say: "We'll see whether Diomande can keep up this level, which I think is ingrained in him. I don't think he will forget to work for the team. But how Mourinho handles these situations is extremely important. If anyone has the skill and intelligence needed for that, it's Mourinho."

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Alkorta insisted Real Madrid must get back to the level they showed before the break: "I think Real Madrid, the way we saw them in the last match, were a much stronger team than what we saw at the Bernabeu, and they cannot afford to make any mistakes there." That applies especially against a side playing a 3-4-3 system, which they struggled to adapt to in the first half.

Mourinho is expected to decide on Vinicius in the upcoming training sessions ahead of the PSV Eindhoven clash. It could be the perfect chance for the Brazilian to prove he can combine attacking power with defensive commitment, and settle the debate over Real Madrid's two faces once and for all.