Mourinho on his return to the Bernabéu: I have changed after all these years

José Mourinho laid bare his emotions after returning to the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid manager for the first time in 13 years. Los Blancos beat Real Sociedad 4-1 on Wednesday evening in a rescheduled first-round fixture from the Spanish league.

Asked about the feeling of sitting in the Bernabéu dugout again, Mourinho said: "This is much more beautiful, this is more wonderful and exciting. But winning is a wonderful and enjoyable thing. Before the match, I tell you the truth, after all these years I have become somewhat calmer. But yes, there is always that adrenaline before the match, but I was very calm."

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Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick drew glowing praise. Mourinho said: "There is something I don't much like, but I have to do it. I don't much like talking about individuals, as the credit goes to the team as a whole, but what Kylian Mbappé did is crazy. Kylian has very high quality."

Pushed on Jude Bellingham, Mourinho told the journalist: "I told you earlier that I don't like talking about individuals, but I just did that, and now you come back to ask me again. If we talk about Jude, and about Vini, we have to talk about Bernardo and Federico."

He added: "The two centre-backs were very dominant. The team was good, but we cannot hide the fact that we have players of a very high calibre, who played and worked and were united. We have great players who made me enjoy myself, not just as a coach of course, but as someone who loves football. The things they did were top class."

Real Madrid had opened their season with a last-gasp 2-1 win at Espanyol last Saturday. The Bernabéu faithful then lapped up an emphatic display against Real Sociedad.





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