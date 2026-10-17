Mourinho mocks Tebas with a sharp message: he has no excuse unless he is ill!

Jose Mourinho has fired a sarcastic jab at La Liga president Javier Tebas amid the ongoing crisis between Tebas and the Real Madrid board, with the Portuguese hinting that Tebas's behaviour could only be excused if there was a medical condition behind it.

Asked about the dispute at his press conference ahead of tomorrow's Sunday clash with Sevilla, Mourinho refused to go into detail. He opted instead for one striking phrase loaded with criticism of the La Liga chief, another reminder of his knack for delivering messages without hedging.

Quizzed on what he makes of Tebas, the Portuguese coach told Spanish newspaper "AS": "I don't want to talk about this matter, because there are limits and limits. Excuses can only be made if the condition is clinically pathological, otherwise there are no excuses. I don't want to get into this subject."

He went on to say Madrid's supporters know exactly what the team are up against, before urging both sides to keep the row inside Spain rather than letting it spill abroad.

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"Real Madrid's fans realise what they are facing," he said. "And given the standing that the Spanish league enjoys abroad, and the fact that we are the current world champions, it is better that we try to keep these matters here and that they do not go outside."

What are the details of the crisis between Real Madrid and Tebas?

Friday brought another flare-up, with both sides trading sharp statements through the media. The situation now looks to have hit a dead end.

Tebas lit the fuse by comparing the approach of Real Madrid's television channel to the propaganda methods of Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda minister. The channel, he argued, constantly casts the club as a victim, repeats complaints, fuels suspicions and cherry-picks events to suit its own narrative.

Posting on social media, Tebas insisted his comparison targeted propaganda methods rather than Nazi ideology or Madrid's fans. Those methods, as he described them, rest on systematic repetition, painting opponents as enemies and bending facts to a chosen story.

The Madrid board were furious. They demanded Tebas resign immediately from both his roles as La Liga president and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, branding him "a real plague on Spanish football".

Likening the channel's methods to Nazi propaganda mechanisms was serious and unacceptable, the club said, and Tebas's clarification that his remarks had nothing to do with Nazi ideology does not soften how offensive they were, according to its statement.

Defending himself, Tebas pointed to previous comments from Madrid president Florentino Perez: "I could have won 14 league titles, but the rest were stolen from me." Some referees lodged a complaint after those remarks.

Where, Tebas asked, are the criteria? Talk of stolen titles passes as freedom of expression, yet criticising propaganda methods, with the ideological comparison ruled out and no targeting of fans, opens the door to official intervention.

His demand was for the criteria to be applied independently and consistently. "Freedom of expression should not depend on the name of the person speaking," he said.