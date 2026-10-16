Mourinho keeps an influential weapon to save Real Madrid

Real Madrid have turned set pieces into a weapon this season, scoring seven goals from them already. Last season brought just 12 across the entire campaign.

Nowhere was that clearer than in Rome. Madrid struck three times from set pieces against Roma in the Champions League, all three from corners delivered by Guler, another vindication of the tactical plans Jose Mourinho leans on.

According to the newspaper AS, Mourinho spends several hours a week drilling set pieces at Valdebebas, and the players get a reminder of the plans for each match in the training session immediately beforehand.

Big occasions demand even more attention to those routines, because the smallest details tend to decide them.

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Four of Madrid's set-piece goals have come in La Liga, one from a corner and three from free kicks. The other three arrived on that exceptional night in Rome.

The contrast is striking. Last season, under two coaches from the modern school in Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid scored 12 set-piece goals, all of them in La Liga, six from corners and six from free kicks.

Pedro Machado leads the work on attacking set pieces at Valdebebas, with the whole coaching staff chipping in and Mourinho overseeing everything. He has the final say on any plan the side adopts. Sami Khedira handles the defensive organisation. Even so, it all functions as a collective task, a shared effort across the staff.

Mourinho showed exactly what that means at the Cornella El Prat. Nine minutes into his second spell, Guler swung in a free kick and Jude Bellingham headed it home. Mourinho leapt off the bench and went straight to embrace his assistants, a public nod to the work they do.

Machado, alongside Joao Tralhao, ranks among Mourinho's closest aides. The pair started working together during the Portuguese's spell at Fenerbahce, and he took Machado on to Benfica, then to Real Madrid.

Across the past two seasons, Mourinho has built a staff blending experience with ambitious young professionals desperate to succeed at the very top.

Beyond the three in Rome and Bellingham's ninth-minute header against Espanyol, Guler himself scored direct from a free kick against Elche. Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe got the other two, both from Bernardo Silva deliveries, one a corner and one a free kick.

Guler is Madrid's main set-piece taker whenever he is on the pitch, and the quality of his left foot leaves no room for doubt. Bernardo Silva and Trent Alexander-Arnold follow him in the queue, with Diomande also taking a turn at starting these attacks.