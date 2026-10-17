Jose Mourinho has leapt to the defence of Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian's four-match La Liga ban, hailing his exceptional strength under pressure and admitting he would have walked out of Real Madrid himself in the same situation.

The Real Madrid boss was speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Sevilla, with Vinicius serving a suspension following his red card against Villarreal. The winger has also taken criticism for his display against Roma in the Champions League, a night that ended for him on 59 minutes when Mourinho sent on Endrick in his place.

That substitution left Vinicius visibly furious. He later clarified that his anger was aimed at himself rather than his manager, frustrated at falling short of his own standards.

Mourinho reveals the reason for Vinicius's struggles against Roma

Asked about Vinicius, Mourinho opened with a wry dig at the appetite for detail around the squad's movements, then shifted the blame for the Brazilian's difficult evening onto Roma counterpart Gian Gasperini.

As reported by Spanish newspaper "AS", Mourinho said: "I'm curious to know whether people are interested in knowing when we arrive at Valdebebas, and also when we leave. It's funny."

He added: "Vinicius had an extremely difficult match, and for me, the person most responsible for the difficulty of the game he played is Gasperini, because he attacked constantly down his side. It was very difficult for me, as a manager, to make the changes."

What really irritated the Portuguese was not his side's performance but the timing of Roma's second goal, which landed with the game level and Real in no trouble whatsoever.

He continued: "In the second half, Roma changed their approach, and what bothered me was the nature of the second goal, because it came when the match was balanced and we had no problem at all. He should not have done what he did, but it's over, and there's no problem. I made 5 changes, not just one. Substitutions are part of football."

Will Vinicius start Wednesday's match?

For all his criticism, Mourinho insisted Vinicius needs to work harder while hinting the winger could return to the starting line-up against Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He said: "Vinicius has to work more, and without promising anything, because I don't like making promises, I think he will start on Wednesday."

On the four-match ban, Mourinho sounded almost relieved, suggesting he had braced himself for something far worse.

He said: "I'm happy with the punishment, because they were going to punish him with more matches. I thought that some of the things arranged behind the scenes would get him an extra match or two."

Mourinho: if I were in Vinicius's position I would have left Real Madrid

Turning to how he manages Vinicius, Mourinho made no attempt to hide his admiration for the man behind the headlines, describing a good relationship built on private conversations every day.

The Portuguese manager said: "He's a wonderful young man, and it's easy to build a good relationship with him. I spend a few minutes alone with him every day, and I value him greatly, because he always manages to carry on with his life and hold firm with a smile."

Then came the line that will travel. "If I were in his position, perhaps I would not have stayed here. I would have forced the club to let me leave for a country where they respect me, but he has stayed because of his belonging to Real Madrid and his love for the club."

He continued: "He believes things can get better, and that's why he keeps smiling. Nothing and nobody can take that smile away from him."

Vinicius's secrets with Mourinho and a message about his love for Real Madrid

Pressed on whether his advice to Vinicius stretches beyond football, Mourinho kept the details to himself. He pointed instead to the player's contract renewal as proof of his desire to stay and write history in the white shirt.

He said: "These are private conversations. When he renewed his contract, he signed to say that Real Madrid is his home, and he had the enthusiasm to continue making history and winning titles."

Dressing-room harmony came next. "He has a good relationship with everyone in the dressing room, and he is a source of joy," Mourinho said.

His parting words underlined just how heavy the load on the Brazilian has been. "I have serious doubts that I would have had the same strength to stay here, despite all the offers that were in front of him."