Mourinho holds his fate: England's giants chase Real Madrid star

Trent Alexander-Arnold has begun weighing up a future away from Real Madrid, with the right-back's game time dwindling this season as a host of Premier League heavyweights circle.

According to the "TEAM talk" website, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are all tracking the 27-year-old. Frustration has set in over his limited starts under José Mourinho, with the Englishman beginning only a handful of La Liga matches this term.

Liverpool, meanwhile, want to strengthen at right-back after Jeremie Frimpong's injury. That could open the door for Alexander-Arnold to return to Anfield, the ground he left to join Real Madrid.

His lack of minutes looks set to shape whatever comes next. Several English clubs are watching closely, ready to pounce the moment the situation shifts.