Real Madrid are holding on to one of the players who saw little game time last season with Los Blancos.

Several reports claim Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia is wanted in the Premier League, especially with a starting spot proving hard to come by at the expense of France's Kylian Mbappe.

According to British newspaper The Athletic, sources close to Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho confirm he does not merely admire Garcia but wants him to stay for the new season.

Should Garcia leave this summer, those sources say Mourinho's attention will inevitably turn to his teammate Endrick.

Mourinho prefers a traditional striker in the Los Blancos ranks, according to the same sources, and the Madrid board are surveying the market for a player with those attributes.

Whether the club chase that profile or keep Garcia remains unclear at this stage.

Endrick has returned from a six-month loan at French side Lyon. He is currently the only outright alternative to Mbappe in attack, should Real Madrid bow to pressure from Fulham, who are keen to sign Garcia.