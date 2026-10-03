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MOROCCO-FBL-WC-2026AFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Morocco stun Egypt: a decisive clash between the Pharaohs and Algeria

Egypt U20
Morocco U20
Algeria U23
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria

Tunisia and Libya out of the competition

Morocco booked their place at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Egypt today, Saturday, at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, in the fourth round of the North Africa qualifiers.

Adam Baalla and Sami Bouhouden struck in the 25th and 33rd minutes to seal the win. The result moved the Atlas Lions on to 7 points at the top of the group and sealed their ticket to the African finals. Egypt stayed frozen on 6 points and slipped to second.

Everything now hinges on Egypt's clash with Algeria next Tuesday, which will decide the second qualifier. A draw would be enough for the Pharaohs. Algeria, on 4 points, must win to snatch the final passage ticket.

Tunisia and Libya have both run out of road. Tunisia sit on 3 points, Libya on just one, and the Libyans close their campaign against Morocco in the final round while Tunisia receive a bye.

Ismailia hosts the North Africa qualifiers from 24 September to 6 October 2026, with Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya in the mix. The top two go through to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.

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