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In a dramatic twist that ended one of the most controversial disputes in the history of African football, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. The ruling hands the title back to Senegal, who won the final against Morocco 1-0 on the pitch after extra time, and brings to an end a legal dispute that lasted around ten months.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday overturned the ruling of the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board, which on 17 March had declared that Senegal withdrew from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win.

Senegal now have the title back. They won it on the pitch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in a final full of extraordinary scenes on and off the field.

The trouble began in the closing minutes of normal time. With the score at 0-0, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty, enraging the Senegal players and their coach, Pape Thiaw.

Several Senegal players walked off and headed to the dressing room in protest. The match stopped for around 10 minutes until Sadio Mane persuaded his team-mates and his coach to come back and finish the game.

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When play resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to seal the title. Brahim Diaz missed it. He went for a Panenka, and the ball dropped comfortably into the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

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The match went to extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the winner to hand Senegal the second title in their history. Moroccan supporters, who had expected to see their team crowned on home soil, were left stunned.

It didn't end at the final whistle. Tempers flared between some Moroccan journalists and Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who had come under fire for taking the players back to the dressing room.

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His post-match press conference was cancelled, and he apologised the following day. CAF then handed him a five-match ban over the events of the final.

Two months after the match, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had withdrawn and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by default, citing Article 84 of the tournament regulations.

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The Senegalese Football Federation refused to accept it. They took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, enlisting an international team of lawyers to challenge the sanction and win back the title their players had earned on the pitch.

On 8 October, at a closed hearing in the Swiss city of Lausanne, the court spent more than five hours hearing submissions from representatives of the Senegalese, Moroccan and African federations. On Tuesday, it found in Senegal's favour.

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That settles the legal battle over the identity of the 2025 champions. The ruling cancels Morocco's coronation by administrative decision and returns the title to the team who won the final 1-0 after extra time.