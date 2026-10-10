The battle over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal is nearing its climax. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) wrapped up its hearings in Lausanne on Thursday, and the arbitration panel has now begun deliberating before it delivers a ruling.

Senegalese website "Senenews" reports that the verdict should land between 18 and 22 October.

It all traces back to the final in the Moroccan capital Rabat last January. On the pitch, Senegal won it 1-0.

CAF saw things differently. The Confederation of African Football later ruled Senegal the losing side and handed the title to Morocco, prompting the Senegalese federation to appeal to CAS.

At the heart of the case is the moment Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision, only to return and finish the game.

Senegal are standing firm on Article Five of the Laws of the Game, which deals with the authority of the referee. Morocco, meanwhile, lean on Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, the same articles the CAF appeals committee leaned on to reach its decision.

Matthieu Reeb, Director General of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, admitted he understood how long supporters had been waiting to learn the fate of the title. He explained that the procedural timetable and the hearing dates had been agreed with all parties, and that the court wants to issue a reasoned decision as quickly as possible once the session closes.