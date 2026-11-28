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Moroccan Abdellah Ouazane, Ajax's rising talent, is edging closer to leaving the Dutch club next summer amid interest from a number of Europe's biggest clubs. Barcelona have been monitoring his development for two years in case the chance to sign him arises in the next transfer window.

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According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Abdellah Ouazane is knocking on the door of Europe's biggest clubs after an exceptional season with Ajax. Still only 17, he has nailed down a first-team place and made his senior debut for Morocco.

His emergence is no overnight story. Ouazane has long been regarded as one of Morocco's brightest prospects, and he's one of the gems to come through the Dutch club's academy, a production line that has supplied the game with plenty of stars.

Ajax boast one of the finest player development systems in Europe, and Ouazane is its latest success story. Frenkie de Jong, Antony and Matthijs de Ligt all came through the club in recent years.

The Moroccan has made 23 appearances this season, eight of them starts, scoring three goals and providing six assists. That return confirmed his technical ability and caught the eye of observers and scouts.

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Scouts across the board took notice, none more so than the officials of the Morocco senior national team. Ouazane has played three times for his country so far, scoring once, with Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz providing the assist.

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His best position is on the left, as an inverted winger cutting inside onto his stronger foot. His excellent technique on the ball also lets him operate as a playmaker, and he can play on the right on his natural foot too.

Liverpool and the denial

As with any rising talent in European football, suitors were quick to emerge. Liverpool, led by Andoni Iraola, were the most prominent club linked with a move for him.

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Forza Sports Group handle Ouazane's contractual affairs, but his father, as the player's legal representative, makes a point of speaking to the media to set the record straight on rumours about his son's future.

He did exactly that a few days ago, denying reports linking his son with Liverpool. He told Africa Foot: "The rumours about Liverpool are not true."

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He did confirm, though, that Ajax have already offered his son a new contract. The sticking point is money: what the Dutch club can pay doesn't match the player's financial demands.

That offer has been on the table for more than a month. Ouazane and his father have decided to put talks on hold for now, focus on finishing the season and only then discuss the next step.

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It all points to his future being up for discussion next summer, with European clubs keen to secure his services.

Market value keeps rising

Ouazane's market value has soared. Last September, before Transfermarkt's latest update, it stood at €1.5 million.

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By this November it had jumped to €8 million. With his form holding up this season, there's every chance it will rise again.

Ajax may not be able to meet his salary demands, but they could make up for it with a hefty fee for his sale, especially with more than one big club expected to join the race to sign him.

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Real Madrid and Barcelona in the picture

The list of interested clubs is expected to grow as the summer window approaches. He's already had one significant offer, a year ago, while he was still part of Ajax's youth set-up.

Real Madrid made that move. Ouazane accepted and even travelled to Spain to sign the contract, but the deal collapsed when he failed his medical.

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He returned to the Netherlands to continue his career with Ajax under Michel, and he's been impressing this season.

Given how Real Madrid handle their young players, missing out on a move to Castilla may have done Ouazane no harm. Instead, he's had the chance to prove himself in the Ajax first team.

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Madrid weren't the only Spanish club interested in the Moroccan talent. Barcelona have been tracking him for two years.

It started when Ajax and Barcelona met in the UEFA Youth League. Ouazane put in a striking performance despite his young age, and the Catalan club's scouts have watched him ever since.

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Good relations between Ajax and Barcelona have made it easier to keep tabs on a player who showed promise from his time in the Dutch club's youth teams.

Now he's reached first-team level, his biggest challenge is proving he can stay among the elite and strengthen his standing among the leading players.

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Born in 2009, he could become one of the outstanding talents on the world stage if he keeps developing at the level he's shown in the opening months of the season.

Some Moroccan experts have even compared him to Barcelona's Spain star Lamine Yamal, a measure of the expectations surrounding his future.

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With that potential, Barcelona continue to keep the versatile player on their radar in case the right opportunity to sign him arises. He would join a list of players whose exceptional potential could make them stars of their generation.