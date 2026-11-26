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For the first time since the ruling was issued, the Moroccan government has broken its silence, putting an end to all the interpretations and questions surrounding the case of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final. Its official response was calm and clear and carried a single message: Morocco respects the law and respects international sporting institutions, whatever the decision.

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Samir Belfkih, Morocco's Minister of Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy and the government's official spokesperson, said the government respects the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision confirming Senegal as winners of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

It's the first official position the Moroccan government has taken on the CAS ruling, which came after the Senegalese Football Federation appealed over the dispute surrounding the final of the latest edition of the continental tournament.

According to Moroccan station Radio Mars, the spokesperson stressed that the government respects the decision of the competent international sporting body. That stance sums up how the government has handled the ruling that settled the legal dispute over the result of the final.

Morocco hosted the tournament with great success, winning widespread praise for the organisation, the stadiums and the fans. The government's response made clear they are handling the matter responsibly, putting respect for the law above everything else and steering clear of any emotional reaction or escalation.

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Belfkih also praised the major work of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (the national federation) and the continuous efforts across the national teams. He voiced his respect for that ongoing work and for the federation's independence in running the national teams.

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The national team's high finish, and the change in the standings once the final decision was announced, don't diminish the value of the work done, he added. Nor do they dent the great ambitions Morocco hold for the future of their football.

The spokesperson also addressed the appeal lodged by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (the national federation). That decision deserves respect, he said, because the federation was exercising its legal right to defend the interests of Moroccan football before CAS had its final say.

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CAS had announced it was annulling the decision of the Confederation of African Football's Appeals Committee, which had deemed Senegal to have withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win on 17 March.

The new ruling hands Senegal back the title they won on the pitch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. That match produced extraordinary scenes on and off the field, and African fans talked about little else for weeks on end.

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CAS officially awarded Senegal the title last Tuesday, upholding the Senegalese federation's appeal against the decision of the Confederation of African Football. CAF had declared Morocco winners of the final because Senegal's players left the pitch for several minutes.

The official response closes the door on the controversy. Morocco, the government insists, will press on with confidence, with even better organisation, stronger national teams and unrelenting ambition, chasing a future worthy of Moroccan football and of the standing Morocco have reached at continental and global level.