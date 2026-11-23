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Former Al-Ittihad star Mohammed Noor has sparked widespread controversy with his comments on the crisis at Saudi side Al-Ahli under Dutch coach Marino Pusic. He claimed the players do not want the head coach to stay on and hinted that what is happening inside the squad could be one of the reasons behind the team's slump in results and performances.

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Noor's comments come at a delicate moment for Al-Ahli, who lost 3-2 to Qatari side Al-Shamal in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. They were two goals up. Then they conceded three times and lost in a manner that infuriated supporters and sparked calls for Pusic to leave.

Read also: Al-Shawali to Al-Hilal fans: Bounou won't save you every time!

Appearing on the programme "Nadina", Mohammed Noor gave the Al-Ahli players the credit for the win over Al-Nassr. What they produced in that game, he argued, showed their desire and their ability to make the difference on the pitch, regardless of anything to do with the coaching staff.

The former Al-Ittihad star added: "The Al-Ahli players are the ones who fought, beat Al-Nassr and crushed them." Then came the explosive part, about their relationship with the Dutch coach: "To put it plainly, the Al-Ahli players don't want the coach."

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That raises obvious questions about the real mood in the Al-Ahli dressing room. Is the team's decline purely down to tactics? Or are disagreements between some players and Pusic unsettling the group? Supporters' criticism of the coach has only grown louder after recent results.

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Yet Noor also stood up for Pusic, despite claiming the players want him gone. The Dutch coach, he pointed out, didn't take over Al-Ahli in ideal circumstances and hasn't had a full opportunity to build the team or pick players who suit his tactical ideas.

Pusic arrived amid confusion, Noor explained, and wasn't the one deciding on the signings Al-Ahli made. That makes his spell harder to judge, particularly as he hasn't been handed the powers or the conditions to build a team in line with his own vision.

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According to Noor, Pusic arrived at Al-Ahli when things were "in a mess", didn't choose the signings himself and hasn't had his full chance. Blaming him alone for the team's decline, he suggested, ignores much of the crisis the club is going through.

On what Al-Ahli need, the former Al-Ittihad star was clear. The team must have strong names with personality and ferocity on the pitch, and rival clubs should go into games against Al-Ahli knowing they face a difficult task.

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"There has to be ferocity in the names. Clubs have to fear you," Noor said. His argument was that Al-Ahli's strength isn't only about having players of great technical ability. The team also need a clear competitive personality that lets them impose their authority on opponents.

Noor's comments leave the Al-Ahli board with plenty to resolve, from Pusic's future and his relationship with the players to restoring discipline and a strong personality to the team. And the pressure keeps mounting after recent setbacks at home and on the continent.