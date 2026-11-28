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Al-Ittihad legend Mohammed Noor has launched a stinging attack on the team's current situation, arguing that the club do not currently have what it takes to challenge for titles. He also took direct aim at Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum over his performances since joining the side.

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Speaking on the programme "Nadina", Noor said Al-Ittihad can't currently mount a serious title challenge. He didn't rule out the picture changing in the near future, though, and set two conditions that could prove the turning point of their season.

Beat Al-Khaleej in the next match, then Al-Ahli in the Jeddah derby, and the club legend believes the team would get a major boost, enough to change his view of their chances. He added: "Al-Ittihad do not have the ability to compete for titles, but if they manage to win the next match against Al-Khaleej and then beat Al-Ahli in the derby, I can say they will compete strongly."

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Noor's verdict lays bare the doubts over Al-Ittihad's form. He believes the team must prove they can handle tough tests before anyone starts talking about trophies. The games against Al-Khaleej and Al-Ahli could give the players a chance to rebuild their confidence and send a message to their rivals.

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Wijnaldum in the Al-Ittihad legend's firing line

Noor didn't stop at the team as a whole. He saved much of his fire for Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, saying he wasn't convinced by the player's contribution, and went further still by criticising his deployment on the right flank.

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Wijnaldum offers no real added value to Al-Ittihad, Noor said, and playing him in that position hurts the team. He argued that signing him was the wrong call in the first place. Then came the sting: he wants the player gone at the earliest possible opportunity.

That puts the Dutchman firmly under fire. Noor isn't simply pointing to a dip in form or a lack of cohesion. He's questioning the value of the deal itself and whether Al-Ittihad need his services at all.

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Between his criticism of the team and his reservations about some of the technical choices, Noor sent a clear message to the board and the players: the wins in the coming stage aren't just about adding points. They're a real test of whether the club can reclaim their place among the title contenders.