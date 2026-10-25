Mohamed Ihattaren comes on and immediately makes the difference for Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard snatched a last-gasp victory over Excelsior on Sunday afternoon, beating the visitors from Rotterdam 1-0. Substitute Mohamed Ihattaren supplied the assist, lifting Danny Buijs's side to fifth in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

Before kick-off, Fortuna lost Anthony Descotte after he reported in sick. Lequincio Zeefuik was also unavailable, so Shiloh 't Zand started up front against Excelsior.

The first half-hour in Sittard offered little. Mattijs Branderhorst saved Nesto Groen's shot with relative ease, while Edouard Michut threatened from long range at the other end.

After the break, the match came to life. Aymen Sliti tested Branderhorst, who turned a dangerous shot behind for a corner.

Excelsior threatened again moments later. Goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel sent Irakli Yegoian through one-on-one, but the Georgian shot wide.

After an hour, Fortuna threatened again. Justin Hubner headed just past the post from a corner during a strong spell for the Limburg side. Rodrigo Guth then came close, but fired well over.

Fortuna finally found the net in the closing stages. Ole Romeny shot at Van Gassel from a difficult angle, and the goalkeeper turned the ball behind for a corner. Substitute Mohamed Ihattaren delivered it, and Guth headed in: 1-0.