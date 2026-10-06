Milos Kerkez threatened with death by angry Hungarian fans

Milos Kerkez has not made himself popular with Hungarian football fans. The Liverpool left-back is even being threatened, several Hungarian media outlets write.

Kerkez is enduring a highly turbulent international period with Hungary. The left-back played the first match on 25 September against Ukraine and became involved in a scuffle.

Afterwards, Kerkez’s father Sebastijan posted a photo on Instagram with the song Russian Paradise by the Russian rap group AK-47 as the music.

In Ukraine, that was seen as support for Russia in the war. The site Myrotvorets then put both Milos and his father on the list of enemies of Ukraine, with the accusation that they support the Russian aggression and the killing of Ukrainian civilians.

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Now, two weeks later, Kerkez is back in the spotlight. Against Georgia last Friday, he scored the winner but also picked up a yellow card, which meant he was suspended for the Nations League match against Ukraine.

The Hungarian FA then allowed him to leave the camp and return to his club, but the former AZ player did not do that.

Instead of flying back to England, Kerkez turned up at an amateur match in Serbia on Monday evening, in his birthplace.

Born in Serbia, Kerkez plays for Hungary because of a promise to his Hungarian grandmother. Many Hungarians took it badly that he was not in the stadium to support the Hungarian team against Ukraine, but was in Serbia instead.

That is partly because of the fraught history between Serbia and Hungary. It led to death threats being made against him. Foreign Minister Anita Orbán condemned that: she said she strongly disapproved of the stigmatisation and every form of threat against the Hungarian citizen Milos Kerkez.