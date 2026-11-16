Milan: who is Leon Scarlett, the QPR talent who interests Krosche?

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AC Milan face competition from Eintracht for the 17-year-old Welshman.

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AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Leon Scarlett, a Welsh winger born in 2009. The prospect appeals to Markus Krosche: the German executive is set to be their first "transfer coup" ahead of the winter 2027 window and take up the technical director role.

THE QPR TALENT AND COMPETITION FROM EITRACHT - Milan have their eye on the 17-year-old attacking winger at QPR in England's Championship: the youngster is one for the future and is already being monitored, according to Sky Sports News, while competition comes from Eintracht Frankfurt, Krosche's former club, which has entered the race. The Welsh talent can play on either wing. He has developed rapidly in recent months and is now a regular starter for QPR.

FROM ARSENAL TO EUROPE - Scarlett's five Championship appearances have caught the attention of several scouts thanks to his technical ability and versatility. In April 2025, he left Arsenal's productive youth academy to join Queens Park Rangers, also in London, and earned a place in the senior team.

THE NATIONAL TEAM AND KROSCHE'S MILAN - He has already been involved with the Wales Under-21 national team despite his young age. That makes him a prospect for AC Milan to watch for the future, in keeping with their focus on emerging talent from around the world.