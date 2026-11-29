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Pavlovic and Bartesaghi have not recovered in time for tomorrow evening's match against Pisacane's Cagliari at the Unipol Domus. Amorim has little choice in a defence without a clean sheet for more than a month. Diawara is favoured on the left over Estupinan who is struggling more than ever, while former Lazio player Gila is set to play on the right.

De Winter needs to make amends for his poor performance against Olympiacos, which ended with his substitution in the 60th minute. The most intriguing change to the line-up comes alongside him: Tomori will start in his natural position at centre-back. Over the past year and a half, Fikayo has played on the right of Allegri's back three and almost always at right-back under Amorim.

It is an important match for Milan and their English defender, who is carving out a significant role despite being considered outside the club's plans until a few weeks ago. Last summer, Tomori accepted the club's decision to exclude him from the first-team squad without complaint. He trained separately with his usual determination and never voiced any criticism.

One of the heroes of Milan's 19th Serie A title paid the price for a poor previous season. He had been sidelined, and the promised contract extension had fallen through in the spring. On the final day of the transfer window, he flew to London with pen in hand and waited for a contract from Fulham. Milan then reversed course, bringing him back into the squad after finding it difficult to sign a strong centre-back suited to Amorim's footballing vision.

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Since then, Tomori has set about proving himself again with humility and affection for Milan. Whenever called upon, he has been ready. That mentality has won over even the fans who criticised him in the recent past. They now want him to renew his contract, which expires next July.

A new deal remains a distant prospect, with talks stalled for months. Tomori is trying to secure his future through his performances now, starting against his friend and former team-mate Daniel Maldini.