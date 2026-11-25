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Milan held their final training session at Milanello in pouring rain this morning before setting off for Athens in the early afternoon. Tomorrow evening, they face hosts Olympiacos at the Stadio Geōrgios Karaiskakīs .

Fikayo Tomori, who missed the match against Bologna with an injury to the flexor muscle in his right thigh, has returned to full training with the squad. The English defender will be included in the squad for the Europa League trip and be ready to help in the second half.

After Luka Modric and Strahinja Pavlovic, Milan have a third absentee ahead of tomorrow's match against Olympiacos. Francesco Camarda missed the final training session: the Milan academy product has an ankle problem and is not expected to be included in the squad for the trip to Athens to face Olympiacos.

Milan's updated list of unavailable players is: Saelemaekers, Gabbia, Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, P. Terracciano, Modric, Pavlovic and Camarda. Ruben Amorim will therefore have no out-and-out striker as an alternative to Goncalo Ramos, although Alphadjo Cisse

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Milan cannot afford a slip-up against Olympiacos after three defeats in their first four Europa League matches put their campaign at risk. Cardinale and the Portuguese coach have made clear they want to progress in the competition, making preparation for this match the priority.

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL Watch

Milan will field their strongest possible XI despite the many significant absences. Maignan returns in goal after serving his one-match suspension for the red card he received at Bournemouth. The back four will feature Gila on the right, the ever-present De Winter alongside Diawara, and Bartesaghi, who is favoured over Estupinan on the left. Jashari will take charge in midfield, with Musah and Rabiot completing the unit. The biggest doubts concern the front three and who will support Ramos: Cisse is expected to play instead of Pulisic, with Moreira on the opposite flank.