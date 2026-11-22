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Milan were dominating Frosinone at San Siro when Ruben Amorim's bench had a minor scare in the second half. Around the 50th minute, he had to replace centre-forward Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese striker had scored in the first half, but the Milan manager hurried him off shortly after Jashari's goal made it 3-1.

The reason? As Sky reported live, Ramos had told the bench about minor muscle discomfort, though he complained when Amorim took him off.

WHAT HAPPENED - After a challenge in the second half, Ramos told the bench he had felt a minor problem in his calf. Milan had just extended their lead, so Amorim immediately took him off to protect him and avoid further problems. He sent Cisse on in the Portuguese striker's place.

RAMOS DID NOT WANT TO COME OFF - Ramos grimaced in disapproval when the Italian attacking midfielder replaced him in the 51st minute of the second half. He gestured "wait" towards the bench, then complained because he wanted to try to stay on the pitch.

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CELEBRATING ON THE BENCH - When Cisse scored, the Portuguese striker rose from the bench and celebrated with his team-mates, as Dazn reported. That suggested the problem was probably not serious.



"ALL GOOD" - Goncalo Ramos cleared up any lingering doubts when he spoke to Dazn immediately after the match. Asked about the minor problem, he reassured everyone: "Is your calf all right? Yes, yes, all good, all good." Rabiot then told Sky why Amorim made the change: "Gonçalo is the first to do so much. Today I saw that his thigh was hurting a bit. I know he's a very important player for us and we have a lot of matches: I also asked the manager to give him a bit of a rest."