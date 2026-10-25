Milan, Krosche is close. Behrami: “He buys more for the future than for the present”

AC Milan are closing in on Markus Krosche, who is expected to take up the role of Head of Football soon. Speaking in the Dazn studio, Valon Behrami described the German executive:





"He is a director who relies heavily on data. He has a different method: 80% data and 20% the human side. He wants to understand a young player’s family situation; he does not want to bring in problematic players, even if they have

excellent

data. He buys more for the

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future

than for the present. That is the problem for a team like AC Milan, who have a greater need for the present. In the way he conducts transfer business, he looks at tactical shortcomings. If there is a lack of aggression, he goes after the 7-8 best players in that area and brings them into that context. It is very analytical work, and he adds that he places great importance on the human side. At AC Milan, that is an aspect that makes the difference because Amorim wants to have control over the players and does not want anyone to ruin what he is creating."