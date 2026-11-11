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Milan, Ibrahimovic meets Theo Hernandez in Milan: what has emerged

AC Milan

According to information obtained exclusively by AllMilan.it, Zlatan Ibrahimovic met Theo Hernandez and his family in Milan. The former AC Milan striker, now an adviser to RedBird, and the French full-back met in the Lombard capital.

Ibrahimovic met Theo Hernandez and his family in Milan. Their bond dates back to their years together at AC Milan, between 2020 and 2022. They shared the journey to AC Milan's 2021-22 Serie A title and forged an important partnership in the dressing room and on the pitch. The Frenchman has described his relationship with the Swede as very close on several occasions. He has also said more than once that he and his wife Zoe hold AC Milan and the city of Milan close to their hearts.

For now, there are no concrete signs of talks over a possible return to AC Milan for Theo. The meeting appears to be a gesture of mutual affection and respect between two figures from an important period in the club's recent history. 

The Frenchman has once again shown his affection for AC Milan on social media in recent weeks. Whether it signals a future return remains to be seen, Amorim and Cardinale permitting.

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