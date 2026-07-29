Milan, Goncalo Ramos and Leao arrive in Australia: friendly against Perth cancelled

At around 8am local time, the Rossoneri manager Ruben Amorim welcomed the Rossoneri's new number 9, Gonçalo Ramos. Alongside the centre-forward, Rafa Leao also arrived in Perth, with strong interest from Fenerbahce and Galatasaray putting him at the centre of possible outgoing transfer business, though he will begin pre-season preparations in the Australian city.

The friendly against the hosts Perth Glory has been cancelled, and the next match will be the derby against Inter, scheduled for 5 August at 13:00 because, according to Sky, the Australians did not have the minimum number of players required to play.