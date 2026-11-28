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Milan's attack faces a mini-overhaul during the January transfer window. The decision to rely on Goncalo Ramos has paid off only to a point. The Portuguese striker brings the best out of his team-mates, but his goal tally remains below pre-season expectations.

With Francesco Camarda also struggling, Milan need a forward who can rotate with or play alongside the former PSG man. Owner Gerry Cardinale has openly identified Real Madrid's Endrick as the dream target, but according to Matteo Moretto, incoming sporting director Krosche is assessing alternatives, with Arnaud Kalimuendo back in contention.

A FAMILIAR NAME: Milan first took an interest in Kalimuendo several seasons ago, when the Frenchman of Democratic Republic of the Congo descent moved from PSG to Rennes and flourished. Nothing came of it, partly because Nottingham Forest swooped for the striker, born in 2002, for around €30 million after he recorded 18 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

STRUGGLING IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE: Kalimuendo struggled to settle in the Premier League. He spent much of the first half of last season on the bench, scoring just twice, both goals coming in his final two Europa League matches. Forest then sent him on loan in January to help him rediscover his form, but he has again made little impact this season: five appearances and just 50 minutes in the Premier League. Another January departure looks inevitable.

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KROSCHE KNOWS HIM WELL: Last January's loan took Kalimuendo to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. There, he rediscovered his form, became a starter again as both a striker and a winger on either flank, and helped the club climb the table with six goals and one assist in 19 appearances.



Markus Krosche took that chance on him last January. He will soon officially become Milan's new sporting director and is already studying the transfer market to complete Ruben Amorim's squad.

LOAN POSSIBLE, GIMENEZ NOT RETURNING: Nottingham Forest could agree to another loan, perhaps with a pre-agreed option to buy. Milan would gain a versatile attacker who can play in other areas without diminishing Goncalo Ramos' role. Endrick remains the priority, but if the agents' mission to Madrid to request a transfer fails, Kalimuendo could emerge as the alternative.

One option Milan will not pursue is Santiago Gimenez returning from Porto. Milan have no intention of cutting short his loan despite the Mexican's limited impact under Francesco Farioli, who has preferred both Samu Agheowa and another former Milan player, André Silva. Gimenez is slowly working towards full fitness and, out of pride, has no intention of returning to Milan for now. If the situation continues, he could instead seek a move elsewhere.