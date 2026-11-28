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Milan's attack faces a mini-rebuild in the January transfer window. Relying on Goncalo Ramos has paid off only to a point. The Portuguese striker brings the best out of his team-mates, but his goal tally remains well short of pre-season expectations.

With Francesco Camarda's difficulties adding to the problem, Milan need another forward to rotate with or play alongside the former PSG striker. Owner Gerry Cardinale has openly identified Real Madrid's Endrick as his dream target, but according to Matteo Moretto, incoming sporting director Krosche is considering alternatives, with Arnaud Kalimuendo back in the frame.

A FAMILIAR NAME: Milan had their eye on Kalimuendo several seasons ago, when the Frenchman of Democratic Republic of Congo descent moved from PSG to Rennes and flourished. Nothing came of their interest, partly because Nottingham Forest moved for the striker, born in 2002, and bought him for around €30 million after he scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

STRUGGLING IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE: Kalimuendo struggled to settle in the Premier League, spending much of the first half of last season on the bench and scoring only two goals, both in his last two Europa League matches. A January loan move followed to help him rediscover his form. On his return this season, however, he has had a similarly limited impact, making just five Premier League appearances totalling only 50 minutes. Another January departure looks inevitable.

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KROSCHE KNOWS HIM WELL: Last January's loan took Kalimuendo to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, where he rediscovered his form. He became a starter again, playing as a striker and on either wing, and helped the club climb the table with six goals and one assist in 19 appearances.



The executive who took a chance on him last January was Markus Krosche, who will soon officially become Milan's new sporting director. He is already studying the transfer market as he looks to complete the squad available to Ruben Amorim.

LOAN POSSIBLE, GIMENEZ NOT RETURNING: Nottingham Forest could agree to another loan, perhaps with an option to buy at a pre-agreed price. Milan would gain a versatile attacking option who can play elsewhere on the pitch without diminishing Goncalo Ramos's role. Endrick remains the priority, but if the agents' trip to Madrid to request a transfer proves unsuccessful, Kalimuendo could emerge as the alternative.

One option that will not materialise is Santiago Gimenez's return to Milan from Porto. Milan have no intention of cutting short his loan despite the Mexican's limited impact under Francesco Farioli, who has preferred both Samu Agheowa and another former Milan player, André Silva. Gimenez is slowly working his way back to peak condition and, out of pride, is not considering a return to Milan for now. If the situation continues, though, he could seek a move elsewhere.