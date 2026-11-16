Milan: Cardinale sets no limits as Krosche gets huge transfer budget

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Milan will be ambitious in the transfer market, says Gerry Cardinale. The club’s owner has already made clear to his staff that he will not hold back in January as they look to bring in more top players for Ruben Amorim’s squad. Markus Krosche will be officially appointed Head of Football in December and will immediately have plenty to do, both with signings and departures.

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The 46-year-old German executive must make the most of a substantial budget: Cardinale has set aside up to €70 million to bring a top striker to Milanello. As we have reported for several weeks, the preferred options are Nicolò Tresoldi of Bruges and Endrick of Real Madrid.

Alongside the €70 million earmarked for a striker, Cardinale will add around €30 million to cover the other two or three priorities for the January transfer window: a full-back, with Mazraoui firmly back in contention, a wide player who can play on both flanks and a centre-back.

Krosche must also find clubs for players who have failed to convince so far this season, boosting the funds available for signings. The two young Italian talents Comotto and Camarda could leave, but only on a temporary basis. Comotto could end up at Genoa, while Camarda has interest from Serie A, abroad and Serie B.