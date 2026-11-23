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The announcement of Markus Krosche as the new sporting director is drawing closer, and Milan are stepping up their transfer plans. They are ready to invest in January to give Ruben Amorim a squad capable of chasing ambitious targets in Serie A and the Europa League. Cardinale said after Milan-Frosinone that he was targeting the latter.

The Red Bird chief is working day and night to make Milan stronger and more complete, including at executive level. Recent caution stemmed from one final, decisive round of talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the 46-year-old German executive's release clause.

German sources including Bild confirm that a final agreement has been reached at around 4 million. That is a significant reduction from the 7 million stipulated for this January transfer window.

Krosche has been in direct contact with Cardinale and his transfer team for days, from Gardiner and Estevao to Lomonte and Almstadt. He is ready to plan the club's incoming and outgoing transfer business.

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The German executive is already working for Milan. He has no intention of wasting valuable time getting to know the club he will call home for the next three seasons. Their shared vision for the club's development and the tools to deliver it can help this ambitious, long-term project take shape.

Next matches OLY Europa League 12:45 MIL

The timing of the official announcement remains uncertain, but it is unlikely to come this week. There is little doubt, though, that Krosche will be working at full capacity for Milan from 1 January.