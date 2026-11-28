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Fabio Capello cannot understand why Juventus let Adrien Rabiot leave on a free transfer in 2024.

The former Juventus manager told La Gazzetta dello Sport of the 31-year-old French Milan midfielder: "Rabiot is the same as ever, I still wonder why Juve didn't keep him".

The same Gazzetta dello Sport reports the views of four former Juventus players on Italian striker Jeff Ekhator, who was born in 2006 and joined from Genoa last summer for €16.5 million plus a further €2 million in bonuses and a 15% share of a future sale. His contract runs until June 2031, with net wages of €1.3 million a year.

After a couple of muscle injuries, Ekhator scored his first Juventus goal on his first start, his third appearance of the season. Juventus came from behind to beat Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia 4-1 in the Europa League at the Stadium in Turin on Thursday night.

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Massimo Mauro: "Perhaps Spalletti has the centre-forward he was missing. Perhaps the manager was referring to Ekhator when he spoke about a physical striker... I think Jeff is a very good player. At a Juventus side 'at their best', he would obviously learn much faster. We'll see how regularly he plays. Against Omonia Nicosia, he received a wonderful pass and scored. He did well, but it shows the whole team need to improve their performances. He won't solve Juventus' problems on his own, and neither will anyone else in the squad."

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Michele Padovano: "I've followed Ekhator since he was in Genoa's youth set-up. He knows how to run into space, holds the ball up well and is physically strong. I think he could be very useful to Juventus, given their lack of options up front and the absence of a centre-forward in the squad. He's 20 and needs time to develop, but he has tremendous qualities. That said, some players are already stars at that age. He has a great opportunity, he took his first chance and now needs to build on it. Ekhator has the qualities of the No. 9 Juventus are missing, and Spalletti will play him more and more. His goal against Omonia was a real striker's goal. Juventus already have what they're looking for."

Vincenzo Iaquinta: "He always runs in behind because he's physically strong. He complements Woltemade and Kolo. I think it's too early to know whether Ekhator can really be Juventus' No. 9 for the future. What is certain is the present, which is already significant for a lad who has only just turned 20. What I've seen, especially the other night in the Europa League, is encouraging because Ekhator also seems to have room to improve. I like his desire to keep running in behind. To do that, you need great strength in your body and legs. I think he'll carve out a place for himself, not least because I can see him playing alongside either Woltemade or Kolo Muani."

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Emanuele Giaccherini: "Jeff is young but, in some ways, 'experienced'. He arrived at Juventus with more than 50 Serie A appearances, no small number for a 20-year-old. At a Juventus side perpetually searching for a 'true' No. 9, Ekhator can aim to carve out a place for himself and potentially become a starter in the role. His movement helps the team, his physicality allows him to receive the ball with a defender at his back and, after all, that's what a 'true' No. 9 does: one shot, his first, and a goal. Let's not forget that he played alongside Pio Esposito in Crete with Baldini as interim national-team head coach. He's a modern striker. Let's trust him."