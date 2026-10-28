Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1085112070.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Mika Godts receives unexpected bad news at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ibrahim Maza, according to Sky Sports. They see him as the ideal replacement for the injured Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, a move that would give Mika Godts another rival for a place in the team.

Two weeks ago, Kvaratskhelia injured his knee. The Georgian has since undergone surgery on his cruciate ligament and begun his recovery. He will not play again this season.

Godts, who joined from Ajax for €45 million last summer, appeared to have moved up a place in the pecking order after the injury. PSG now want to bring in a replacement for Kvaradonna.

For that role, the club have Maza in mind. The 20-year-old forward already has 24 caps for Algeria, but his club, Bayer Leverkusen, have no intention of selling him.

Maza is under contract in Leverkusen until mid-2030, but the club intend to renegotiate and extend his current deal. They see him as a crucial player for the future.

Although Maza mainly plays in the number 10 position, PSG also see him as an option up front, Sky reports. He has scored eight goals and provided ten assists in 54 appearances for Leverkusen.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google