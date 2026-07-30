Míchel reveals: Ajax want to sign three more players soon

Ajax looked very good at times against FK Vojvodina on Thursday evening (4-1), but that does not mean the Amsterdam club are done in the transfer market. Míchel revealed at his press conference that they still need at least three more players.

Jordi Cruijff has already brought Daley Blind, Caio Henrique, Marcos Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare to the Johan Cruijff ArenA in this transfer window. Only the latter has yet to feature, with Ajax still waiting on his work permit.

"Transfers? The positions in which we will sign players depend on which players leave," Míchel told the journalists present in Amsterdam. "But in any case we still need a goalkeeper and two midfielders."

Marc-André ter Stegen is regarded as the absolute top priority. The goalkeeper has now received the green light from FC Barcelona, which has resolved the 'fiscal problems'. He is reportedly undergoing his medical on Friday, after which Ajax can complete the loan transfer.

As for midfield, Ajax are mainly looking for a new number 6, as Míchel confirmed. For now, though, there has been no breakthrough. The situation around Edson Álvarez is being closely monitored, but Real Sociedad are also pushing for the Mexican, who is allowed to leave West Ham United.

Ajax have also been linked with Azzedine Ounahi and free agent Julian Brandt. Kian Fitz-Jim, meanwhile, is on the verge of leaving and is set to join Torino.

Right now, Youri Regeer is Míchel's first choice at number 6. He already looked set to be replaced last winter, but that did not happen. "I can say that all the rumours do not affect me, but it's not pleasant. Still, in the end nobody came in and we moved on," he told Voetbal International at the time. It is not expected that Regeer will once again go without a replacement this summer.