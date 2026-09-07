Míchel heavily criticised after debacle against PSV: 'That is the future of Ajax'

Valentijn Driessen cannot understand why Abdellah Ouazane did not start for Ajax on Saturday in the Eredivisie top clash against PSV (1-3). The De Telegraaf football editor believes coach Míchel blundered by picking Oscar Gloukh on the left wing.

''Ouazane and Brandt have been the revelation at Ajax in recent weeks. So much danger came from them. Especially after Godts' departure. And then you get a big match and what does the coach do? He takes Ouazane out'', sighed the astonished Driessen on Monday on Kick-Off.

''I really think that is an incomprehensible decision'', Driessen says, handing Ajax's Spanish coach a failing mark. ''To break up that pair for a match like this. That boy is simply Ajax's future. If that boy had not been performing, then fine. But then you get lumbered with Gloukh again.''

''And Gloukh simply is not it. He is and remains not of Ajax level'', the Eredivisie watcher says in a crushing verdict on the attacking midfielder and winger at the Amsterdam club. ''He is much more of a futsal player than a player for Ajax.''

Driessen continued: ''Dest has never had it so easy. He was able simply to push forward. And on the ball Gloukh did almost nothing as well. So he was only standing there playing left wing.''

He was also highly critical of Ajax's Brazilian left-back: ''And Dest kept going past Caio Henrique on the right-hand side. That man simply cannot defend. Maybe he can do something on the ball, but we have seen very little of that. But he cannot defend''.

Míchel brought Ouazane on in the 72nd minute. It was not a golden move, as Ajax eventually lost 1-3 to the clinical PSV.