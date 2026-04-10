Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Claudia Sheinbaum Daily Morning BriefingGetty Images News
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Mexico’s president has announced FIFA’s final decision on relocating Iran’s matches

Iran vs Nigeria
Iran
Nigeria
Friendlies
Costa Rica vs Iran
Costa Rica
Mexico vs Portugal
Mexico
Portugal
Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Spain vs Egypt
Spain
World Cup
Iran
Nigeria
Costa Rica
Mexico
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Spain

The World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that FIFA has made a final decision on where Iran will play its 2026 World Cup matches.

Iran had asked to play its matches in Mexico rather than the United States, citing regional security concerns.

Read also

A striking statistical discrepancy... Barcelona’s red-card tally draws Madrid’s scrutiny

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s talks to sign Alvarez are being conducted under tight wraps, away from Atlético’s prying eyes.

Meanwhile, FIFA has hinted at its stance on the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis.

During a Friday press conference, Sheinbaum said FIFA had “ultimately decided that the matches cannot be moved from their original venues.”

The Mexican president added that such a move would require a massive logistical effort from FIFA’s perspective.

Iran is scheduled to face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G of the World Cup.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting