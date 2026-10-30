Lionel Messi still has plenty to offer at Inter Miami, even at 39.

According to Sport, the Argentine has no intention of changing clubs or seeking a move any time soon.

Reports have linked him with a return to Argentina, yet Messi remains tied to his deal in Florida.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much, revealing that Messi is neither considering nor weighing up any change over the club he will represent, whether in the coming months or the long term.

That puts to bed the talk of a switch to Newell's Old Boys. Romano said: "Messi is happy at Inter Miami, despite the recent information circulating about his first club in Argentina."

Fresh from being crowned with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport for 2026, Messi is fully focused on Inter Miami. Romano added that the forward and his family feel settled and happy in the United States.

Messi's current contract runs until 2028, and he intends to respect it and see it through to the end. There are no talks with any other club.

Romano also refused to rule out an extension beyond 2028, though he stressed it is far too early to decide. Everything will hinge on Messi's physical condition.

His projects off the pitch are growing too. Messi has founded the Messi Cup, an international youth tournament aimed at unearthing young talent.