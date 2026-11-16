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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG 2026-27 Super CupGetty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Messi or Ronaldo? Kvaratskhelia picks his role model

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Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, has revealed the identity of his role model in football, speaking about the major role his father played in shaping his character and career before he became one of the game's biggest stars worldwide and achieved exceptional feats in the Champions League.

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In a lengthy interview with French magazine GQ, Kvaratskhelia looked back on his early days in the game. His first role model, he said, was his father Badri, a former player turned coach. As a boy he watched recordings of his dad's matches over and over, dreaming of becoming a player just like him.

Of his father, he said: "At that time YouTube did not exist as it does now, so I watched clips of his matches that my mother had recorded over and over again. He was an amazing player, with extremely powerful long-range shots. On one occasion he scored three goals in a Champions League qualifier. I wanted to be like him."

Watching wasn't enough. Soon he was playing with friends on the streets of Georgia, on pitches hemmed in by residential tower blocks, where neighbours would follow the games from their windows.

That setting sharpened his skills, he explained: "In Georgia, we have pitches surrounded by buildings on every side, a bit like in Brazil. When you play, everyone comes to the windows to watch the match. You have no choice, you have to produce something special."

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Cristiano Ronaldo shaped him too. Kvaratskhelia revealed that the Portuguese star's example influenced him, particularly when it came to hard work and building his physical attributes.

At the Dinamo Tbilisi academy, the Georgian struggled to make his mark. His slight build kept him from stepping up to older age groups, so he redoubled his efforts, with Ronaldo as his model.

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Recalling that period, he said: "It was extremely difficult at the start, but when I turned 16 I started playing with the first team."

Stardom didn't come easily. He moved to Georgian side Rustavi, then had a spell at Lokomotiv Moscow, but failed to convince the Russian club and spent most of his time on the bench before heading back to Georgia.

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Rubin Kazan handed him a fresh chance. There he became a regular starter, filled out physically and dazzled followers of the Russian league with his ability to beat opponents and drive at goal. He was named the competition's best young player in two consecutive years.

From European reject to Napoli and Paris star

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His struggles didn't end with that first stint in Russia, though. Despite his impressive form at Rubin Kazan, Europe's major clubs were in no rush to sign him.

Former Georgia coach Willy Sagnol revealed he tried to offer the player to several European clubs but ran into strange reservations. Some even doubted he could adapt to football in Western Europe simply because he was Georgian.

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When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in 2022, he left Rubin Kazan and returned home to join Dinamo Batumi. In 11 matches there, he scored eight goals and provided two assists.

Kvaratskhelia calls that spell the most important of his career: "They were the most important two months of my entire football career."

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Georgia proved the springboard. Napoli signed him for around €10 million, and he helped them win the Italian league title in 2022-23, earning the nickname "Kvaradona", a nod to club legend Diego Maradona.

Paris Saint-Germain followed in January 2025, paying a fee estimated at around €70 million. He quickly became one of the key men on their European journey, helping them win the Champions League two seasons running and collecting the best player award in the 2025-26 edition.

Written byAhmed Abdelhamid

Senior Editor and Shift Manager at kooora.com

I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.

Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.

In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.

I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.

Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.

Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.

My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.

My all-time favorite lineup includes:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo

Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo

I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:

“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”

“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”

“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”

For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here:

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