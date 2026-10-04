Messi considers a new decision after buying Deportivo Eldense

Lionel Messi is weighing up his next move after completing a deal to buy Spanish club Deportivo Ildense, adding another project to the Inter Miami captain's growing portfolio.

According to Sport, the Argentine is looking to build a new administrative team from trusted figures to run Ildense.

Messi became the owner of Deportivo Ildense in a deal that still needs sign-off from Spain's High Council for Sport.

The Spanish outlet reports that two names are in the frame for prominent executive roles: Pablo García Montañés and Alfonso Nebot.

García Montañés built his career at institutions and companies such as Bankinter, Deloitte and Andbank Andorra Banc Agrícol Reig. Since last May he has also been tied to the administrative team of Unió Esportiva Cornellà, the Catalan club Messi snapped up back in April.

Nebot is another man who enjoys the forward's complete trust. He sits on the board of directors of the Andbank group, and since 2009 he has served as director of the Messi family's wealth management office, overseeing the Argentine star's finances and assets.

Ildense coach Javier Calleja revealed a few days ago that the coaching staff and players are in constant contact with the club's new ownership.



