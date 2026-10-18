Meerdink rescues a point for AZ after Cambuur goalkeeper gives away a penalty

AZ, the visitors from Alkmaar, had to settle for a point away to SC Cambuur on Sunday (2-2), despite playing much of the second half with an extra man. A late penalty incident in Leeuwarden caused plenty of debate.

After Jason Ceka played a fine through ball, Nicolas Binder finished from inside the penalty area to give the home side a dream start. AZ recovered, with Peer Koopmeiners setting up Ro-Zangelo Daal to equalise after 25 minutes.

Cambuur still went into the break 2-1 up. Ilyès Hamache found the bottom-right corner from outside the penalty area, giving the Frisian club's players and supporters a major boost.

Early in the second half, AZ couldn't wipe out the deficit. Devid Eugene Bouah received a second yellow card in the 54th minute, reducing Cambuur to ten men. Just over an hour in, Leeroy Echteld brought on Mees de Wit for Mateo Chávez.

Down to ten men, Cambuur still came close to making it 3-1. Jari De Busser saved Hamache's shot from a promising position. At the other end, Dave Kwakman, who had come on for Wouter Goes, shot too high and too far to the right from the right side of the penalty area.

AZ appealed for a penalty shortly afterwards, but Elijah Dijkstra went down far too easily. Cambuur's supporters grew increasingly convinced an upset was possible as AZ piled on the pressure without creating any major chances.

When goalkeeper Thijs Janssen struck De Wit in the face as a cross came in, a VAR review led to a penalty. Mexx Meerdink converted from the spot to rescue a point for AZ.