Kylian Mbappé kept his scoring streak rolling for Real Madrid, netting against Valencia in Saturday evening's 3-0 win on matchday 12 of La Liga.

The Frenchman made it three in the 75th minute to put the result beyond doubt. Federico Valverde had opened the scoring on 28 minutes, with Güler adding the second in the 36th.

Read also: A night from Barcelona's past: Enrique equals his best figure and chases Blanc's achievement

According to a stat posted by Spanish journalist Alexis "Mister Chip" on his account on X, Mbappé has now scored in seven consecutive matches for Real Madrid. That matches scoring runs put together by club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo stands head and shoulders above the rest. He found the net in 12 straight games across 2014 and 2018, and racked up further runs of 10 matches in 2014, eight matches in 2012 and 2013, and seven matches in 2012.

Benzema, for his part, scored in seven consecutive matches back in 2021 and 2022. Mbappé has already gone one better than his current tally, hitting the net in eight straight games during 2025.

Read also: Video: The 7th minute shakes Lisbon: Sporting fans bid farewell to Ronaldo in their own way