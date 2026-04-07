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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Mbappé edges toward Ronaldo’s milestone… and rescues Real Madrid’s streak

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
K. Mbappe
C. Ronaldo
Spain
Germany
France
Portugal

The French star reaches 14 goals in a single season

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid’s star, continued his brilliance in the UEFA Champions League this season by scoring an important goal against Bayern Munich.

Mbappé found the net past Manuel Neuer, but it was not enough to save Real Madrid from a 1-2 defeat in the match played on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Royal Club need to win by a two-goal margin in the return leg in Munich next week if they want to continue their journey in the continental competition.

The French star scored his 14th goal of the current Champions League season, leaving him just three goals away from the record for most goals in a single season, held by Cristiano Ronaldo (17 goals).

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LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

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With this goal, Real Madrid’s tally in this season’s Champions League reached 30 goals for the first time since the 2017-2018 season, which saw 33 goals scored.

Mbappé’s goal also preserved Real Madrid’s streak, as the Royal Club continued scoring at home in the Champions League for the 43rd consecutive time, according to the French network “Stats Foot”.

The last time Real Madrid failed to score at home dates back to a match against Russia’s CSKA Moscow in December 2018.

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