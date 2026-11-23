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Massimo Mauro, former Juventus and Napoli winger, spoke to Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1 about the goals scored in Serie A so far: "I can't see it as a positive. Let's be honest: the defenders aren't very good. Of course, we enjoy seeing goals, but we need to start teaching defenders how to defend again."

On Lazio, who sit alone at the top of the table: "They're surprising us all, and their prospects deserve a positive assessment. I'd be very pleased if another team were fighting for the Serie A title this year. I'm talking about Roma as well. The two Rome clubs manage to strike a balance between defence and attack."

Mauro also gave his verdict on Malen and Roma: "I don't want to play down Malen's ability, but I'd rather focus on the way Roma play. For example, yesterday in Juve-Venezia, Kolo Muani touched the ball twice in the entire first half, while Malen almost gets bored with how many balls he receives in one half. Gasperini has always been a guarantee, and his centre-forwards have scored a lot of goals. Roma also have an extraordinary defence. The team have balance. If Dybala can keep going, they can fight for the Serie A title until the end."

On the race between Malagò and Galliani for the FIGC presidency on 14 December: "I've liked Malagò's choices so far. He's put together a team you can have confidence in. Galliani was the best executive Italian football has had, alongside Giraudo. Adriano is getting old now, and I didn't expect him to stand," reports ANSA. "In Italy, old men don't want to be wise advisers, they want to keep holding power, and that's not good. I don't know how it will turn out, but so far Malagò has done everything very well, apart from the Guardiola charade. The Serie A league is worse than the worst block of flats. Dealing with all the Serie A club presidents is extremely difficult. That's the problem."