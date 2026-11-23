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Mauricio Pochettino has defended his eyebrow-raising decision to throw Matthijs de Ligt straight into Manchester United’s starting XI for his debut in charge during a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The new Red Devils boss explained why he handed the Dutchman his first Premier League start in nearly a year.

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Pochettino stands by De Ligt selection

The Dutch international had not featured in the league for 357 days due to a long-term back injury, yet found himself thrown into the heat of a North West derby. United’s defensive frailties were exposed almost immediately when De Ligt misjudged a long ball, allowing Alexander Isak to sprint through on goal. This error forced Leny Yoro into the desperate challenge that led to his dismissal. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz soon followed, before Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz completed the rout in the second half.

Despite the defender appearing slow and lethargic as he struggled with the pace of the game, Pochettino defended the selection following the final whistle. "He was training, he played in the Champions League before the international duty. I think when we arrived, we saw the combination [with Lisandro Martinez]," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

Furious boss slams refereeing double standards

The game-changing decision left Pochettino absolutely seething, with the manager quick to highlight a glaring double standard in the officiating following an earlier, unpunished penalty shout involving Jeremy Jacquet. Convinced that the referee's inconsistency completely altered the complexion of the match, Pochettino didn't hold back in his post-match assessment.

"And I repeat again, Jacquet was a penalty, and if the referee says that is a penalty, for sure that action after never comes, and maybe we talk in another way," a frustrated Pochettino declared. "One centre-back made a mistake, was penalty, wasn't punished, and us, we made one mistake and we were punished. Now I accept all the situation, but the circumstances are the circumstances. It's so important to put the circumstance in front. Always."

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Reality check for new regime

The defeat extends United’s winless streak in the Premier League to nine matches, marking the club's worst-ever run in the competition's history. Pochettino was seen in deep discussion with the officiating crew after the game, though he admitted that his protests would do little to change the outcome of his first match in charge. He emphasized the need for his squad to take responsibility for their performance while remaining critical of the external factors that influenced the game.

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"I have to defend my club," the Argentine coach stated. "And tell what I feel. That was an action that everyone who plays football, it was clear that a situation that was not a red card."

Searching for a Champions League lifeline

It was an afternoon to forget for De Ligt, whose long-awaited return to the Premier League starting XI quickly descended into a nightmare. Following such a disastrous showing, Pochettino faces a ruthless but necessary decision ahead of their crucial Champions League trip to Sporting CP. That defensive headache, however, is just the tip of the iceberg for a manager already engulfed in an unfolding crisis.

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With United languishing a mere point above the foot of the Premier League table, the sheer, daunting scale of the rebuilding job facing Pochettino is now glaringly obvious. They must regroup—and fast—because this European excursion to Portugal is no longer just another fixture; it is a desperate search for a lifeline in a spiralling season.