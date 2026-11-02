ADO reporter Jim van Deijl of Omroep West reported on Monday afternoon that ADO Den Haag are going all out to appoint Maurice Steijn as Robin Peter's successor.

On Monday morning, ADO Den Haag's management sacked Peter, holding the German coach responsible for poor results in the top flight.

A 1-0 defeat away to PEC Zwolle proved the final straw. ADO sit 17th with six points, three behind 16th-placed Telstar.

With ADO looking to stay in the Eredivisie, the club are considering Steijn. According to Omroep West, the Hague-born coach has already held talks with a club delegation.

Next matches HAA Eredivisie 12:45 SPA

Steijn began his coaching career in ADO Den Haag's youth set-up. He took charge of 100 first-team matches between 2011 and 2014.

He then had spells at VVV-Venlo, Al-Wahda, NAC Breda, Sparta, Ajax and Sparta again. He left the Rotterdam club last summer after deciding not to extend his contract.