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Jérôme Rothen, the former Paris Saint-Germain player and French broadcaster, has issued a provocative call to the stars of world football to take action against Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA. He urged the game's leading players to unite and use their influence to bring about a change in FIFA's leadership, going as far as organising a mass strike that could force him out of office.

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Rothen's comments come with the FIFA presidential election looming. The vote takes place on 18 March 2027 in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and Infantino is preparing to stand for a new term. He has run the world governing body since February 2016 but now faces real questions over the future of his leadership.

He won't have a clear run. Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, leads the challengers. He has entered the race with UEFA's backing after securing the support of the European federations, and is pitching himself as an alternative to FIFA's current president.

Japan's Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, has also declared his candidacy and says he's open to talks with Diallo about possible coordination between them. Former Tottenham player Ramon Vega, from Switzerland, has thrown his hat into the ring too, declaring his desire to challenge Infantino for the FIFA presidency.

Rothen, though, believes changing FIFA's leadership shouldn't come down to a contest between candidates or the manoeuvring of national federations. In his view, the players themselves must get involved. They are the people most closely connected to the game and best placed to influence its future, particularly the stars who enjoy global popularity and considerable influence.

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Speaking on his radio programme "Rothen s'enflamme" on RMC radio, Rothen admitted he couldn't bring down Infantino on his own. The biggest names in world football, he believes, could launch a broad movement. He singled out Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as among the most prominent faces who could lead such an initiative.

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The French broadcaster argued that football's stars hold an exceptional position within the game , and that if they stood together they could wield real power against FIFA's leadership. Football fundamentally belongs to the players, he stressed, and it's unacceptable for them to be shut out of decisions that affect their future and the future of the competitions they play in.

Rothen wants more than statements or public criticism. He urged the players to take practical action and stop playing altogether, arguing that a 15-day mass strike would put real pressure on FIFA's leadership and force officials to take the stars' demands seriously.

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Even a short stoppage, he explained, would leave world football facing a very different situation if players walked out together in an organised way. The stars' absence would hit the competitions directly. That, he said, could push those in charge to rethink how the game is run and the decisions taken at FIFA level.

Nor did he spare Infantino personally. Rothen accused the FIFA president of chasing commercial interests and money at the players' expense. He warned that, in his view, the health and future of football are now at risk amid ongoing controversy over how FIFA is run and the decisions its president takes.

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Infantino has already faced criticism over an earlier proposal to let private-sector investors into a commercial entity tied to revenue from FIFA tournaments. The plan sparked widespread objections before it was dropped. It remains one of the biggest flashpoints between FIFA's leadership and a number of football stakeholders, particularly in Europe.

For Rothen, unity among the game's leading players is the path to real change. A 15-day stoppage, he insisted, would send a message that would be hard to ignore. All eyes now turn to the forthcoming FIFA presidential election and the new positions and alliances it will reveal about Infantino's future at the head of the international body.