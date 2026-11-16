'I want to thank him for everything' - Mark Van Bommel leads tributes as Belgium legend Romelu Lukaku announces international retirement

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Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel has led the tributes to Romelu Lukaku after the legendary striker confirmed his shock retirement from international football. The 33-year-old forward calls time on a historic career with the national team that spanned over 16 years and countless record-breaking moments.

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Van Bommel salutes a legendary leader

The Belgian football community is coming to terms with the sudden departure of its greatest-ever goalscorer. Lukaku has officially stepped down from international duty at the age of 33, leaving a massive void in the national team setup. Despite only recently taking the reins of the squad, Van Bommel was quick to express his admiration for the outgoing veteran and the impact he had on the dressing room during their short time together.

"We respect Romelu's decision," Van Bommel stated during his official reaction to the news, as cited by HLN. "Although I was only able to work with him for a relatively short period, I gained an enormous amount of appreciation for him as a person, his personality, and his leadership. Romelu has written history with the Belgium, not only with his performances and goals but also through what he meant for the group. I want to thank him for everything he has done for the national team."

Mignolet reflects on 16 years of excellence

Simon Mignolet, the former Liverpool goalkeeper who now serves as the Technical Manager for the Belgian football association, also provided an emotional perspective on his former teammate's retirement. Having shared the pitch with the striker for many years before moving into an administrative role, Mignolet understands the weight of Lukaku’s contribution to the national identity. He emphasised that the striker was far more than just a clinical finisher in front of goal.

"Romelu has meant an enormous amount to the Belgian for more than 16 years," Mignolet explained. "In addition to his exceptional performances on the field, he was a true leader, with a strong personality and an important presence in the dressing room. We respect his decision and are enormously grateful for everything he has contributed to our national team. He leaves behind a standard of professionalism that will be difficult for anyone to match in the coming years."

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A new generation takes the torch

While the focus remains on celebrating Lukaku's achievements, the Belgian federation is already looking toward the future. The striker’s exit leaves a significant gap in the squad's attacking options, but Mignolet believes the foundation laid by the veteran will help the younger players as they step into more prominent roles. The transition comes at a critical time as the team navigates competitive fixtures and internal growth.

"Today a new generation is ready to carry the team further, partly thanks to the legacy he leaves behind," Mignolet added. "We must now look forward and prepare for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, with the ambition to continue growing as a team."

Social media tributes pour in

The official social media channels of the Belgian national team also released a poignant message to mark the occasion. The tribute highlighted his journey from a teenage debutant in 2010 to a global icon. "More than a goalscorer, you have been a leader, a strong personality and an inspiration to generations of Belgian football fans. You have written an incredible chapter in the history of the Red Devils. Thank you for everything, Romelu!" the statement read.