Maritzburg United forward Moseamaedi 'ready' for Bafana Bafana

The 25-year-old has been regarded as a prospect since his days at Mpumalanga Black Aces as well as Cape Town City

forward Judas Moseamamedi has availed himself as ready to play for the national team.

Moseamedi feels he is geared up to play for Bafana Bafana after recent exploits, especially in domestic competitions.

The striker has scored just a goal in 12 Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances for Maritzbuirg but was instrumental in their Telkom Knockout campaign.

With Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki still in search of a reliable striker, Moaseamedi feels he could be the answer to the national team’s goal-scoring woes if handed the opportunity.

“I know I’m ready I was born ready so when they call I will answer‚” Moseamemdi told Time Live.

“We have quality strikers in the PSL but I just hope that when my opportunity comes I will be ready.

“With help from my teammates and technical staff encouraging me each and every day‚ surely, I will get a call up again in Bafana.

“I’m just hoping that when they name those players I will be one of the strikers in the list.”

Maritzburg meet PSL leaders in a league match on Sunday.

It will be Martizburg’s last match of 2019 and they are coming up against a Chiefs side that is nine points clear at the top of the PSL standings.

It will be the same Chiefs side that Maritzburg edged 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals less than a month ago.

“I’ll just play the same way I played when we played them in the [Telkom Knockout] semi-final,” Moseamedi said.

“I’m just hoping that I’ll start and just do the things. It’s a good thing when people talk and praise you. It helps you to grow as a person and to be grounded.

“It also lifts your performance and you make sure that when the games come you play as good as your last game.

“I think I’m luckier when I play against the big teams. I perform well in each and every game that comes and‚ you know‚ sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Maritzburg go into this match with former forward Thabiso Kutumela as their top goal-scorer with just two goals.